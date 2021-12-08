Air version of BrahMos missile successfully test fired

Air version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test fired from the supersonic fighter aircraft Sukhoi 30 MK-I at 1030 hrs today from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.
In this copybook flight, the missile launched from the aircraft followed the pre-planned trajectory meeting all mission objectives.
During the test, the structural integrity and functional performance have been proven. The air version of BrahMos was last flight tested in July 2021.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), BrahMos, Indian Air Force and the industry on the successful test firing.
Congratulating the teams involved in the flight test, Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Satheesh Reddy said various laboratories of DRDO, academic institutions, quality assurance & certification agencies, Public Sector undertakings and Indian Air Force participated in the development, testing, production and induction of this complex missile system.