Air travel disruption persists as over 130 flights remained cancelled

Air travel disruption persisted in Delhi for the second consecutive day on Friday with over 130 flights remaining cancelled in the wake of tensions between India and Pakistan leading to continued airspace restrictions.

According to the airport authorities, a total of 138 flights, including 63 domestic arrivals, 66 domestic departures, four international arrivals, and five international departures, were cancelled.

On Thursday, more than 90 flights were cancelled and over 200 delayed during peak travel hours between 8 am and 2 pm.

“Delhi airport operations remain normal. However, due to evolving airspace conditions and heightened security measures, some flight schedules and security processing timings may be impacted,” Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said in a post on X on Friday.

Notably, domestic carriers, primarily Air India, Indigo, Akasa Air and SpiceJet, have suspended their services till May 10 to several airports in the North and Western part of the country following India’s crackdown on terrorists under operation ‘Sindoor’.

The affected airports are – Amritsar, Bathinda, Bhuj, Bhuntar, Bikaner, Chandigarh, Halwara, Hirasa (Rajkot), Jammu, Jamnagar, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Kangra-Gaggal, Kandla, Keshod, Kishengarh, Leh, Ludhiana, Mundra, Patiala, Pathankot, Porbandar, Shimla, Srinagar.

This development came after Indian armed forces thwarted fresh attempts by Pakistan to strike military sites with drones and missiles, including in Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur after foiling attempts to target military installations in 15 cities in the northern and western parts of the country.