Middle East air travel hit hard as airlines avoid region after US strikes on Iran

Air travel across the Middle East continues to face major disruptions after the United States launched airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities on Sunday.

Airlines are now avoiding large parts of the region’s airspace due to growing security concerns, causing delays, longer flight times, and increased costs.

According to flight tracking service FlightRadar24, commercial planes are being rerouted to avoid flying over countries like Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Israel.

Instead, they are taking longer paths over safer areas such as the Caspian Sea, Egypt, or Saudi Arabia.

This change is leading to higher fuel consumption and more expensive flight operations.

“Following the U.S. strikes, commercial flights continue to avoid high-risk zones, adhering to airspace restrictions introduced last week,” FlightRadar24 shared on social media platform X.

The situation in the region remains tense with increased missile and drone attacks. Safe Airspace, an aviation risk monitoring group, warned that the US strikes could lead to higher risks for American airlines flying near the Middle East.

While there are no direct threats to civilian planes yet, the group said Iran might respond by targeting US military bases or using its allies, like Hezbollah.

Safe Airspace also warned that other Gulf nations, such as Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, could face increased danger.

The group advised airlines to remain extremely cautious. In Israel, the country’s main airlines — El Al, Arkia, and Israir — have stopped running rescue flights meant to bring Israeli citizens back home.

El Al also announced that its regular commercial flights will stay suspended until at least June 27.

Israeli airspace remains closed, although land borders with Jordan and Egypt are still open.

The conflict has stranded thousands of people. Nearly 40,000 foreign tourists in Israel are trying to leave, with many seeking to cross into Jordan by land or reach Cyprus by sea.

Israel’s Tourism Ministry is helping to organise their evacuation. Several countries have already begun pulling out their citizens.