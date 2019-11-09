The air quality of Delhi is still in a ‘very poor’ condition on Saturday even after the contribution from stubble fires from the neighboring states has been very less during the last couple of days.

AQI is likely to slightly improve and forecasted to be in the very poor to the higher end of the poor category for tomorrow,” according to a forecast by Safar India.

The AQI in India was recorded at 335 on Saturday, while PM 10 and PM 2.5 levels were moderate and very poor, respectively, as per Safar India.

The boundary layer winds are from the north and forecast to be coming from the northwest for the next three days.

On November 8, the effective biomass fire counts observed was 415, which is significantly less than the last year’s same-day value and it is this year’s peak. In its bulletin, Safar India said that the stubble plume is expected to increase.

Though the wind direction is going to be favourable for fire plume transport to the Delhi region, the wind speed is forecast to be on the higher side for the next three days, under the influence of the current Western disturbance, it said.