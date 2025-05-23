Air Chief Marshal AP Singh felicitates graduates of 47th Flight Test Course at ASTE, Bengaluru

The 47th Flight Test Course of the Indian Air Force Test Pilot School concluded with a ceremonial valedictory function, the Suranjan Das Dinner, held at the Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE) in Bengaluru.

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, awarded graduating officers with certificates and presented trophies to meritorious officers in recognition of their exceptional performance during this demanding and specialized course.

The Flight Test Course is renowned for its rigorous 48-week training and is considered a cornerstone in building the nation’s flight-testing capability for cutting-edge aerial platforms and systems.

In his address, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh highlighted the vital role of test flying as a specialized domain that demands the highest standards of professional competence, integrity, and dedication to service.

Emphasizing the Indian Air Force’s commitment to self-reliance, he underscored the importance of indigenization efforts through key development projects such as the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) and the LCA MK-II. He also urged the graduating officers to uphold the core values of Precision and Excellence, which are essential in shaping a Sashakt, Saksham, and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The prestigious Suranjan Das Trophy for the Best All-Round Student Test Pilot was awarded to Squadron Leader S Bhardwaj, while the Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for the Best Student Test Pilot in Flight Evaluation was awarded to Squadron Leader Ajay Tripathi.

The Maharaja Hanumanth Singh Sword for the Best All-Round Student Flight Test Engineer was awarded to Squadron Leader Subhrajyoti Paul. The Dunlop Trophy for the Best Student Test Engineer in Flight Evaluation went to Wing Commander Ashwini Singh, and the Kapil Bhargava Trophy for the Best Student in Ground Subjects was awarded to Major Kaustubh Kunte.