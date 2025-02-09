General Dwivedi and Air Marshal Singh take a flight together in Tejas

In a historic and proud moment for India’s defence forces, General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), and Air Marshal AP Singh, Chief of Air Staff (CAS), took to the skies together today in the indigenous light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas from Yelahanka air base, Bengaluru.

This remarkable flight not only marked a personal milestone for the two Chiefs, who are course mates, but also symbolised the growing synergy and integration between the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force (IAF), stated a release from the Army.

Developed entirely within India, Tejas stands as a testament to the nation’s determination to achieve self-sufficiency in defence technology. The successful operation of this homegrown aircraft reinforces the substantial progress India has made in the realm of indigenous defence aviation.

General Dwivedi and Air Marshal Singh’s flight in Tejas not only represents a memorable event but also reflects India’s commitment to nation-building through indigenous defence production.

As the country continues its journey toward self-sufficiency, the collaboration between the Army and the Air Force, backed by innovations like Tejas, reinforces India’s growing stature as a global defence power.