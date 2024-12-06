Sq leader Bhardwaj wins trophy at PTP graduation

The valedictory ceremony for the 24th Production Test Pilots (PTP) Course was held under the Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE) at the Air Force Test Pilots School (AFTPS), today. Air Marshal Vijay Kumar Garg, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Maintenance Command, presided as the Chief Guest.

A statement from the Ministry of Defence stated that AFTPS is an institution for training experimental and production flight test crews for fixed-wing, rotary-wing, and remotely piloted aircraft. Over the years, the school has contributed significantly to India’s defense and aerospace sectors, with its graduates playing vital roles in projects such as the Gaganyaan mission. AFTPS has also trained officers from friendly foreign nations and is internationally endorsed by SETP, SFTE, and the Aeronautical Society of India.

To date, the school has completed 46 Flight Test Courses, 23 PTP Courses, and 4 RPA Test Courses, producing highly skilled personnel who contribute to indigenous aeronautical advancements. This year, seven officers (six from the IAF and one from the Coast Guard) graduated from the PTP Course and were awarded certificates, the release claimed.

Special recognition was given to meritorious students, with Squadron Leader Ashish Bhardwaj receiving the trophy for the Best All-Round Student in the course.