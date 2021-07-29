Mukesh Sahani, the animal husbandry and fisheries minister of Bihar, who is facing the heat of the NDA, has now received the support of AIMIM leaders in Bihar.

Akhtarul Iman, an AIMIM leader of Bihar, backed Sahani and criticised the Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh for not allowing him to go out of the Varanasi airport.

“Sahani is a minister of Bihar government and the way Yogi Adityanath government had treated him is not acceptable. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and speaker Vijay Sinha should take cognisance of that incident,” Imam said on Wednesday.

Imam along with his party’s other four MLAs demanded a discussion on the floor of the house post-lunch session and also requested the speaker to pass a censure motion in the Bihar Vidhan Sabha.

“The way Yogi Adityanath government had treated a minister of the Bihar government is extremely unfortunate,” Imam said in Vidhan Sabha.

The censure motion demand of AIMIM was ruled out by speaker Vijay Sinha. Due to this, the AIMIM leaders raised slogans inside the house for a while that led to disruption of proceedings for a few minutes.

Sahani went to Varanasi on Sunday to establish statues of bandit queen Phulan Devi in 18 divisions of Uttar Pradesh. Sahani, through Phulan Devi statues, was trying to get political ground in Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming election. The district administration of Varanasi, however, stopped him inside the airport.

AIMIM, after an impressive show in the Bihar assembly election 2020, is also seeking a political ground in Uttar Pradesh.