The team of forensic experts of AIIMS conducted the second autopsy on the four Hyderabad vet rape-accused who were killed by the Hyderabad police during an encounter on December 6.

A separate cabin has been arranged for the AIIMS team conducting autopsy at the Gandhi Hospital. The entire autopsy process would be videographed, said Superintendent of the sate-run facility P Shravan Kumar.

The development came after the Telangana High Court on December 21 ordered a second autopsy of the four accused in the brutal rape and murder case of a Hyderabad veterinarian.

The first postmortem was conducted on December 6, on the day when they were shot dead in an encounter by the Hyderabad police. The postmortem was conducted in Mahabubnagar from where the bodies were subsequently shifted to the Gandhi Hospital.

The report of the forensic test will be handed over to the High Court in a sealed cover.

As per P Shravan Kumar, the bodies have been handed over to the families after due verification process was done.

A police official said that two ambulances each carrying two bodies left for the native places of the deceased in Narayanpet district.

Kumar also told that before performing the autopsy, the AIIMS team interacted with the kin of the deceased men and recorded their statements.

“The team first wanted to talk to the kin of the deceased. So accordingly we arranged an interaction with them. The team recorded their statements. The relatives informed the team that they would take the bodies once the process is completed,” he said.

On its request, the team was provided a handicam (portable video camera) and a computer, Kumar added. The police had made elaborate security arrangements near the hospital.

The bodies of the four accused were preserved in the Gandhi Hospital as per the earlier orders of the High Court. The court’s order came after some PILs were filed alleging that the encounter was fake and amounted to extra-judicial killing.

On November 29, the four accused were arrested by the Hyderabad police for allegedly raping and killing the woman veterinarian. The accused had also set her on fire after taking turns of rape on her.

The case had triggered nationwide protests.

