AIIMS doctors extract needle embedded in the lung of a child

A team of doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here successfully extracted a large sewing machine needle deeply embedded in the left lung of a child who had experienced hemoptysis.

The 7-year-old boy was admitted to AIIMS New Delhi in a life-threatening condition after encountering hemoptysis (cough with bleeding) and subsequent radiological investigations revealed a long sewing machine needle lodged deeply in the left lung, the premier institute said on Saturday.

The needle resided so profoundly within the lung that traditional methods would prove almost ineffective. This realization prompted a series of intense discussions among the surgical team led by Dr Vishesh Jain and Dr Devendra Kumar Yadav, aimed at exploring innovative solutions to safely and effectively extract the needle.

Dr Jain reached out to a close acquaintance, who promptly facilitated the procurement of a potent magnet from the bustling Chandi Chowk market. The chosen magnet with dimensions of a mere 4mm in width and 1.5mm in thickness, was the perfect tool for the job. The primary objective was to ensure the secure delivery of the magnet to the needle’s location without any risk of dislodging it into the trachea, it said.

“The pivotal moment arrived as the magnet-tipped instrument was carefully inserted. It seemed almost magical as the needle responded to the magnetic force, smoothly emerging from its concealed location. The successful extraction elicited sighs of relief and applause from the surgical team,” the AIIMS said.

The pediatric surgical team not only showcased their medical expertise but also their capacity to conquer daunting challenges through creative solutions, the premier institute said.

The triumphant removal of the embedded needle stands as a testament to AIIMS’ unwavering commitment to providing world-class healthcare, even in the face of the most complex and unique cases, it added.