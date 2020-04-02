A resident doctor from Delhi’s All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

The doctor, who belongs to the Physiology Department has been admitted to the new private ward in the hospital for further evaluation and multiple testing.

His family will also be screened, AIIMS sources were quoted as saying by ANI.

This is the seventh doctor in the national capital to get infected with the deadly virus.

On Wednesday, two resident doctors of the Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi tested positive for the Coronavirus infection.

One of them, who is part of the team treating COVID-19 patients at the hospital, is believed to have contracted the disease during the course of duty, while the other doctor, a third-year post-graduate female student of the biochemistry department had recently travelled abroad.

They are now undergoing treatment at the isolation ward of the Safdarjung Hospital.

Another doctor from Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Hospital also tested positive for the virus.

A doctor, who worked with oncology department of the Delhi State Cancer Institute, was also confirmed with the infection on Wednesday. The hospital was shut for the day and disinfected. It is reported that the doctor had visited her brother’s house recently, who had returned from the United Kingdom a few days back.

Two Mohalla Clinic doctors have also tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus infection.

Earlier on Tuesday, a doctor posted at a Mohalla Clinic in Delhi’s Babarpur area was reported to have tested positive for Coronavirus, prompting authorities to ask patients who had visited the clinic between March 12 and March 20 to go into home quarantine for the next 15 days.

Last week, a northeast Delhi Mohalla Clinic doctor, his wife and daughter had tested positive for novel Coronavirus. A total of 800 people who came in contact with the doctor were quarantined for 14 days.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that the government would ensure safety of all doctors and their tests will be done regularly.

Leading the war against the virus from the front is coming at a huge personal cost for doctors and health workers who often operate with inadequate protective equipment.

According to the health ministry, around 50 members of medical staff, including doctors, nurses and paramedics, across the country have tested positive for Coronavirus.

Amid an increase in the number of doctors getting infected with the deadly virus, concerns have been raised over a scarcity of PPE kits across the country.

The government has maintained that there is sufficient availability of protective gear in hospitals across India.