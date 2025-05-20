AIIMS, Delhi welcomes CBSE directive to establish ‘sugar boards’ in schools

Doctors at AIIMS, Delhi, have welcomed CBSE’s recent directive to set up “Sugar Boards” in schools, calling it a timely step to curb the growing cases of diabetes and high blood pressure among children, some as young as 10.

“It is a very important directive taken by the authorities…. Children as young as 10 years old are developing high blood pressure and diabetes, and this is because of their unhealthy diet,” Dr Rima Dada, Professor, Anatomy Department, AIIMS Delhi, told a news agency on Monday.

Dada further pointed out that children’s calorie intake from added sugar has risen to 15% or even more, whereas it should be limited to just 5%. “These diets are loaded with excessive salt and sugar, and neither parents nor children are aware — nor are they being educated about it,” she added.

Emphasising the importance of healthy dietary choices, both for good physical as well as mental health, she urged school canteens to make healthy food choices accessible to the children aware of the problem.

Last week, the CBSE issued a notification to all the affiliated schools to establish a sugar board to monitor and reduce the sugar intake of children in the wake of an alarming rise in Type 2 diabetes among children, a condition once primarily seen in adults, over the past decade.

The direction was issued in the wake of a push by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) — a statutory body formed to ensure that the rights of children, especially those who are most vulnerable and marginalised, are protected.

These boards should organise seminars and workshops to spread awareness about importance of healthy lifestyle for long-term health benefits among students. According to the official notification, the students should be educated about recommended daily sugar intake, the sugar content in commonly consumed foods (unhealthy meals such as junk food, cold drinks, etc.), health risks associated with high sugar consumption, and healthier dietary alternatives.

The board has also asked schools to submit reports and photographs of these awareness camps before July 15.