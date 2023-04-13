AIIMS-Delhi advisory asks staff to follow Covid protocol, use mask

After a few of its staffers were tested positive for the Covid-19, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Delhi has issued an advisory for its staff asking them to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour adding that gathering especially in canteens must be avoided.

In the last 24 hours, India reported 10,158 new Covid-19 cases, marking the highest single-day spike since September 2022, according to the latest Union Health Ministry data released on Thursday.

The AIIMS management, in its advisory on Wednesday, said, “Must use reusable cloth face cover/surgical mask in the workplace. Ensure proper cleaning and frequent sanitation of the workplace, particularly of the frequently touched surfaces.”

“Cover your nose and mouth with elbow/handkerchief/tissue while sneezing and coughing. Maintain personal hygiene and physical distancing,” read the advisory.

“Gathering especially in canteens must be avoided, a gathering of five or more persons at any place in the office should be avoided. If feeling unwell then should leave the workplace immediately after informing their reporting officers. Such employees should also home quarantine themselves,” it added.

All employees who are at higher risk like pregnant employees, older employees or with underlying medical conditions should take extra precautions.