The Himachal Pradesh government has given approval to a draft MoU between the state government and Central government for making AIIMS, Bilaspur an apex body for Medical Education and Research.

This decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting held here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur which also gave approval to making the AIIMS to act as a nodal institution for providing specialty and super specialty levels of healthcare, to act as a training center for doctors, nurses and health workers, providing medical and paramedical courses both at undergraduate and postgraduate levels and for conducting International and national level conferences and to provide a place for achieving excellence in Medical field.

It approved revision of pay structure for the existing regular teaching faculty and librarians working in degree level technical institutions in the state as per All India Council for Technical Educations norms. The revised pay scale would be given from prospective date and arrear from 1 January 2016 to date would be paid as per state government orders.

The Cabinet gave its approval to open a new ITI at Deha in Chopal Vidhan Sabha area of Shimla district along with creation and filling up of 26 posts of different categories to man this institution. It decided to give a no-objection certificate (NOC) to Vivekanand Medical Research Trust Palampur for 40 seats of BSc Nursing.

It also gave its nod to reconstitute Kasauli planning area and exclude some areas from Kasauli planning area and include them in Special Areas Development Authority, Jabli for ensuring planned development of these areas.

The Cabinet gave approval to open a new Tehsil at Naggar in Kullu district along with creation and filling 15 posts of different categories.

The Cabinet gave its approval to open a new Degree College at Pangna in Mandi district along with creation and filling up of requisite posts of different categories, besides making a provision of Rs 5 crore for development of infrastructure.

It approved the re-starting of Government Degree College Narag in Sirmaur district to facilitate the students of the area.