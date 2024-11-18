AIIMS-Bhubaneswar medicos save a man on verge of death

A 24-year-old man was administered Extracorporeal cardiopulmonary resuscitation (ECPR) to resurrect him from the brink of imminent death by the medicos at the AIIMS-Bhubaneswar here. The ECPR is an advanced medical technique that can save lives in extreme cases when the heart stops beating. It involves passing a patient’s blood through a machine to oxygenate it, which can temporarily take over the functions of the heart and lungs, said AIIMS authorities.

This ECPR procedure resurrected and brought back the young man even after his heart stopped beating for nearly 1.5 hours. The successful application of the procedure exemplifies the power of innovation in medicine and the unwavering commitment of healthcare professionals, said Executive Director of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, Dr. Ashutosh Biswas.

The young patient, in critical condition with cardiac arrest, was referred to AIIMS Bhubaneswar on October 1. Shortly after admission here, he suffered a cardiac arrest. Despite 40 minutes of conventional CPR, there was no cardiac activity, leading to a decision point to declare death or attempt the cutting-edge ECPR procedure.

Led by Dr. Srikant Behera, Intensivist and Adult ECMO specialist, the team initiated Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) after 80 minutes of cardiac arrest. Through 40 minutes of ECPR, the patient’s heart finally resumed beating, albeit with an irregular rhythm. Over the next 30 hours, the heart function improved significantly, and the patient was successfully weaned off ECMO after 96 hours. The multidisciplinary team addressed several other life-threatening complications, showcasing remarkable expertise, coordination, and dedication. “My son has got a second chance at life. The skill, compassion, and determination of doctors here have worked a miracle for our family”, the survivor’s mother said.

“ECPR, while technically challenging, represents a promising advancement in the treatment of cardiac arrests traditionally deemed fatal. This success marks a milestone in the medical history of our institution”, Dr. Behera remarked. The complicated medical procedure involved a multidisciplinary team, including Dr. Krishna Mohan Gulla, Dr. Sandip Kumar Panda, Dr. Siddharth Sathia, Dr. Sangeeta Sahoo, Dr. Manas R. Panigrahi, and healthcare providers from various specialties such as MICU and nursing officers.