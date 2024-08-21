AIIMS appeals to protesting Resident Doctors to resume duties

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi on Wednesday urged the protesting Resident Doctors to resume their duties in the interest of patient care.

The doctors at the premier institute have been protesting demanding justice for the woman postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor, who was brutally raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata recently and Central Protection Act (CPA) for healthcare professionals to ensure their safety.

AIIMS Director M Srinivas in a communique said, “He along with the entire AIIMS family stands behind the cause of safety of all healthcare professionals at AIIMS, New Delhi and across the country. However, as doctors, our supreme duty is also to ensure that the patients visiting our portals do not go unattended.”

“The Government of India is committed to the cause of healthcare professionals safety unequivocally and the Supreme Court, while assuring affirmative action for ensuring safety of healthcare professionals, has requested all doctors to resume duties in the interest of patient care. It is requested to the resident doctors of AIIMS New Delhi to resume their duties immediately so that patient care services are normalized,” Srinivas said.

The Director said to address any immediate concerns of the healthcare professionals of AIIMS a committee is constituted. The Dean (Academic) is the Chairperson of the panel.

He also said that it has been decided to undertake a collaborative internal security audit at AIIMS New Delhi with regard to the safety and security of healthcare professionals, staff, patients and visitors.

To facilitate the same, a committee is constituted. Puneet Kaur, Head, Department of Biophysics and Chair-ICCSHWW is the Chairperson of the panel.

The Director said the committee is requested to deliberate in detail regarding any additional safety and security measures required in the AIIMS Campuses and submit its recommendations to him at the earliest for speedy implementation.

Earlier, the Resident Doctors Association (RDA) AIIMS in a statement, said: “The RDA AIIMS extends its sincere gratitude to Supreme Court for its suo motu cognizance and recent verdict concerning RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and related issues. We appreciate the Court’s attention to the pressing issues affecting our healthcare professionals.”

“We urge for enhanced safety and security measures for healthcare. We professionals, given the persistent and escalating violence against us. Our collective action calls for immediate attention and the implementation of an ordinance to ensure the safety and security of all healthcare workers.We stand united in our demand for justice and comprehensive protection for healthcare professionals,” it said.