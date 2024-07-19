AI possibilities can revolutionise medical education: NITI Aayog member

Emerging digital health and Artificial Intelligence (AI) possibilities can revolutionise medical education and assist doctors & nurses, Dr. V K Paul, Member, NITI Aayog said here on Friday.

“We are on the cusp of an AI revolution in healthcare, aiming for precision public health,” Dr. Paul said during the launch of a report titled “Mapping India’s Corporate Health and Wellness Landscape” at the 3rd CII Digital Health Summit.

He further said that the private sector should collaborate with the government for the development of robust AI, Machine Learning (ML) and robotics R&D, adhering to the Hippocratic oath of ‘First do no harm’.

Digital healthcare platform MediBuddy and CII launched the report highlighting a significant stride towards digital healthcare adoption and corporate wellness.

According to the report, a massive number of job seekers consider employee wellness programs crucial in their decision-making process. “72 per cent of job seekers consider employee wellness programs crucial in their decision-making process. There’s a growing demand for personalised prevention strategies and convenient healthcare access,” it said.

“This report highlights a significant opportunity for Indian corporations to enhance their approach to employee health and wellness,” said Satish Kannan, Co-founder & CEO, MediBuddy.

The report said 62 per cent of Indian employees experience burnout, triple the global average of 20 per cent. Work-related stress, remote work challenges, and poor work-life balance are primary contributing factors.

The report further said 71 per cent of employees spend an average of 5 per cent of their annual income on out-of-pocket healthcare expenses. This underscores the need for more comprehensive employer-provided healthcare options.