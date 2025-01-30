AI is not just a tool, but a catalyst for change:Experts at OKCL meet

The Odisha Knowledge Corporation Limited (OKCL) hosted the Annual Network Partners’ Meet 2025 under the theme ‘AI Powered, AI Flavoured’, bringing together key stakeholders, industry leaders, and government officials to deliberate on the transformative role of artificial intelligence (AI) in bridging the digital divide and enhancing e-governance initiatives across the state.

Dr. Pradeep Kumar Raut, CEO of OCAC, who inaugurated the meet, underscored the importance of e-governance in ensuring equitable digital access for all citizens. He highlighted how emerging technologies, particularly AI, have the potential to empower communities and drive inclusive growth. “AI is not just a tool; it is a catalyst for change, enabling us to reach the last mile and transform lives, ” he remarked.

Dr. Manoranjan Puthal, Managing Director of OKCL, outlined the organization’s vision and achievements.He also reiterated OKCL’s commitment to fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainability. “Our journey has been one of relentless innovation and partnership. Together, we are shaping a future where technology empowers every individual,” he said.

The event was graced by several guests, including professor Amiya Kumar Rath, ViceChancellor, BPUT, Mr. Ashok Das, a senior journalist; Mr. A.K. Sabat, a CA; Mr. Santosh Birari, former Managing Director of OKCL; and Mr. Abhijit Kulkarni, Managing Director of HKCL.

A series of engaging panel discussions followed, focusing on critical themes such as leadership, sustainability, and the role of AI in governance. Thought leaders and experts shared insights on how technology can be leveraged to address pressing challenges and create a more inclusive society. The event also honoured the achievers across various domains with awards and accolades.

The day concluded on a high note with vibrant cultural performances that showcased the rich heritage and artistic talent of the state. The performances left the audience enthralled, adding a touch of tradition to the otherwise tech-driven event.

The Annual Meet 2025 not only reinforced OKCL’s position as a pioneer in e-governance and digital empowerment but also set the stage for future collaborations and innovations. As the organization continues to harness the power of AI and emerging technologies, it remains steadfast in its mission to create a digitally inclusive and empowered Odisha, claimed the officials.