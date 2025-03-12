AI-driven digital twins can revolutionise infrastructure planning: Govt

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven Digital Twins can revolutionise infrastructure planning and design by addressing the challenges in traditional methods like siloed, static, incomplete data and manual interventions, the government said in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar said that, unlike conventional approaches that rely on fragmented datasets and periodic assessments, AI-driven Digital Twins integrate real-time, cross-sectoral data from various sources in a privacy preserving manner, ensuring a unified and dynamic planning process ensuring integrated planning and fostering a collaborative ecosystem.

Digital Twins enable continuous real-time monitoring and predictive analytics. AI enhances data-driven decision-making by simulating multiple scenarios, optimising resource allocation, and improving infrastructure resilience under various conditions, he said.

The minister said the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) unveiled the ‘Sangam: Digital Twin’ initiative on 15 February 2024 by publishing Expressions of Interest (EoI) inviting industry pioneers, startups, MSMEs, and academia to participate in the initiative. As a response to the EoI, 169 applicants were selected, which included start-ups as well.

The implementation of AI-driven Digital Twins in telecom infrastructure will depend on factors such as regulatory support, stakeholder interest, extent of collaboration, and engagement of relevant parties.