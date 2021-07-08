Great news for devotees in Gujarat as the state Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja on Thursday announced that Ahmedabad Rath Yatra will be allowed with provision for curfew on the route and a ban on Prasad distribution on July 12.

He said that Gujarat’s positivity rate is 0.1 percent, and only 65 positive cases in the state and not a single death reported yesterday. As the COVID-19 situation in the state is gradually improving, the health officials havebeen able to the number of coronavirus infections in the state.

“Looking at all these and understanding the sentiments of the public to carry on the ancient ritual, we have decided to permit this year’s Rath Yatra in a limited fashion,” said Jadeja.

“Although the Gujarat government has given the permission for the Ahmedabad Rath Yatra, we request the public to stay indoors and have ‘Darshan’ watching it live on television,” added Jadeja.

He also informed that only five vehicles consisting of ‘Nishan’, ‘Danka’, three Raths, and the Mahant/Trustee’s vehicle will be allowed to participate in Rath Yatra.

Meanwhile, the Home Minister Amit Shah will attend Mangala Aarti at the Mandir in the morning, the minister said, adding that Chief Minister Rupani will perform Pahind ceremony in the presence of Deputy CM Nitin Patel and only a limited number of people will be allowed

He also said that the Khalasi youths, who conventionally pull three Raths will need to be vaccinated and RTPCR negative.

Elephants, tableau trucks, akhada, bhajan mandlis etc are not permitted to participate in Rath Yatra procession this year.