Ahead of PM’s visit, parties demand restoration of statehood & early elections

A day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jammu, several opposition parties especially Congress, NC, CPI(M), CPI, IDP DSS and certain social organizations on Saturday jointly called for immediate restoration of statehood of Jammu and Kashmir and restoration of democracy through early Assembly elections after total review of the draft delimitation report.

Addressing a joint press conference, senior leaders of Congress, National Conference, CPI (M), CPI, IDP besides different social organizations including Dogra Sadar Sabha, J&K Labana Sabha, J&K Refugee Forum and others, demanded restoration of statehood and asked the Prime Minister to make announcement in this regard on Sunday when he comes to Jammu.

They demanded that Assembly elections should be held at the earliest, following the delimitation but only after review of the draft report which is “unfair and unjust”, is unacceptable in present form.

JKPCC chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said that different political and social organizations have come together to raise a united voice over certain basic issues confronting the people of Jammu and Kashmir and work together to secure these goals which include, Restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, as committed on the floor of the Parliament, without any further delay.

Total review of the draft report of the delimitation Commission in order to make it fair and just to the ground realities and geographical situations in consonance with the settled norms of delimitation as the present draft report is un-acceptable in the present form.

Restoration of Democracy by holding Assembly elections at the earliest possible under statehood.

Sharma claimed these are the basic issues upon which there is complete unanimity not only amongst the participating parties and organizations but almost all people of Jammu and Kashmir. We strongly denounce the attempts by the communal and fundamentalist forces to vitiate the atmosphere of peace and communal harmony and reject the politics of hate.

They sought an employment package for the unemployed youth and semi-employed category of people by way of regularisation of their services.