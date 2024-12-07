Ahead of PM’s visit to Panipat, CM reviews preparations

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday reviewed preparations being made at Panipat ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on December 9. Prime Minister Modi will be launching the Bima Sakhi Yojana from Panipat.

During the review, the Chief Minister held meetings with officers and issued necessary directives. He said that the government has always been committed to women’s empowerment. The state is actively working towards empowering women.

Deputy Commissioner, Dr Virender Kumar Dahiya assured the Chief Minister that all arrangements for the programme have been completed, making it a historic event.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister said that the nationwide Bima Sakhi Yojana inauguration programme will be a significant event dedicated to women empowerment.

He said that in 2015, the Prime Minister had given the impactful message of ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ from the historic city of Panipat only.

The Chief Minister said that the Bima Sakhi Yojana will certainly further give a major boost to women empowerment, create new employment opportunities, and enable them to progress further.

Enhancing women’s living standards through self-help groups is a key priority of the government, he said.

He said that the passing of the Women’s Reservation Bill by Prime Minister, Sh. Narendra Modi’s government has further strengthened women’s position.

He said that empowering women significantly contributes to the nation’s development. The Chief Minister while interacting with the mediapersons reaffirmed the government’s robust efforts for farmers welfare.

He said that despite attempts by some political parties to mislead farmers, they have not succeeded.

The Prime Minister has implemented decisive and impactful measures in favor of farmers, empowering them and extending the benefits of government schemes, said Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Cabinet Ministers Krishan Lal Panwar, Mahipal Dhanda, Krishan Kumar Bedi, MLA, Pramod Vij, former MP, Sanjay Bhatia were also present on the occasion.