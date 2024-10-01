Agriculture to play key role in making UP a $1 trillion economy

The agriculture sector is set to play a pivotal in realizing the dream to make Uttar Pradesh a one-trillion-dollar economy. The state government is tirelessly working to strengthen the agricultural sector, providing unwavering support to farmers right from making seeds available to them to marketing their produce.

According to officials here on Tuesday in the fiscal year 2023-24, the agriculture and allied sectors contributed Rs 5.98 lakh crore to Uttar Pradesh’s GDP. Departmental data projects this figure will rise to nearly Rs 7.24 lakh crore in 2024, making up around one-fourth of the state’s total GDP. These statistics underscore the critical role of agriculture in UP’s economy.

They said the necessary infrastructure—expressways, national highways, and the nation’s only inland waterway—is in place to further boost agricultural growth. The government is addressing disparities in crop yields across different districts, working to bring below-average production to the national level, and elevating high-performing crops to match the best-producing regions in the country.

A key initiative is the UP AGREES (Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Growth and Rural Enterprise Ecosystem Strengthening) Project, supported by the World Bank, focusing on Bundelkhand and Purvanchal—areas with relatively lower agricultural productivity. The six-year scheme, with a budget of Rs 4,000 crore, aims to increase productivity in these regions by nearly 30%. The government is also prioritizing the Seed Park Scheme, the “One Block One Crop” initiative for horticulture, restructuring of milk cooperatives, appointing a senior administrative officer as Director General in the Fisheries Department, and promoting the use of technology in farming to enhance overall agricultural output, among other things.

To support the growth of agriculture sector, the state boasts of five agricultural universities and 89 Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) affiliated with various universities. Also, initiatives like “The Million Farmers School,” organized at the Nyaya Panchayat level before each Rabi and Kharif season, along with seminars and farmers’ fairs at divisional and district levels, are proving beneficial to farmers.

Uttar Pradesh also leads the nation with the largest cultivable land area (166 lakh hectares), over 80% of which is irrigated. Agriculture is the primary livelihood for nearly 3 crore families. The state ranks first in the country for food grain and milk production, and second and third in the production of fruits and flowers, respectively. The Yogi government aims to unlock even greater potential in these areas, positioning agriculture as a key contributor to Uttar Pradesh’s one-trillion-dollar economy vision.