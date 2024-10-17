Agartala-Mumbai Express derailed in Assam; no casualties

The Agartala-Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Express derailed near Diblong railway station in Assam’s Dima Hasao district around 4 PM on Thursday.

According to Northeast Frontier Railway officials, the incident caused the locomotive and eight coaches to leave the tracks. Fortunately, initial reports indicate that no passengers were harmed in the accident.

The derailment has caused significant disruption to the train’s journey, and railway authorities are working swiftly to assist the stranded passengers and arrange alternative transport options.

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the derailment, focusing on the condition of the tracks and the train’s mechanical systems. The damaged section of the railway is being assessed for repair while efforts are ongoing to clear the affected area.

The incident highlights safety concerns within the region’s railway infrastructure, and passengers have been advised to follow updates from railway officials for further travel arrangements.