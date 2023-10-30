After Yoga, Patanjali moving towards bringing rural revolution: Ramdev

The five-day agricultural and enterprise training program organized by Samriddh Gram, Patanjali Divya Yog Mandir Trust, concluded on Monday. The program was attended by Yog Guru Baba Ramdev, the founder president of Patanjali Yogpeeth, and Acharya Balkrishna, the general secretary.

On the occasion, three-day training was provided on the importance of natural farming, organic farming and soil testing to women entrepreneurs. Training on Doctor of Soil kit was also provided to them.

In addition, the women entrepreneurs were explained in detail about the subjects of stock and inventory management, quality control and quality analysis, as well as e-marketing, digital marketing and social media marketing to enrich their business.

At the end of the program, Ramdev said that India lives in its villages and his Patanjali aims to fully develop the villages by increasing livelihood along with rural economic prosperity.

He further said that Patanjali has a significant role in rural development along with economic security with a movement full of swadeshi, which has gained a very good identity all over the country today.

He further added that Patanjali has completed the yoga revolution, rishi revolution, agricultural revolution and now the launch of an economic prosperity revolution in rural India.

On the occasion, Acharya Balkrishna said that we want to help the agricultural friends by joining hands. ‘We build economic prosperity by enriching the enterprise friends with technology-based education,” he said.

Pradeep Kumar Pandey, Additional CEO of Uttarakhand State Livelihood Mission, also congratulated the Patanjali family for conducting this training program in a good manner and expressed his gratitude.

He said that Patanjali has also made a separate and world-famous identity as an industry in the Uttarakhand province, which is benefiting not only the villagers but also all the entrepreneurs of Uttarakhand state.

Addressing the participants, he said that it is our great fortune that we are receiving training in the premises of Patanjali Yogpeeth and from this we can achieve economic prosperity.

Expressing their feelings in the program, the female entrepreneurs expressed their gratitude to Patanjali. They said that we have done a lot of training, but this type of training was provided to them for the first time.

The event concluded with a cultural program in which participants performed folk dances and songs for the prosperity and happiness of Uttarakhand state.