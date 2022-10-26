After a three-day break, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is set to resume its march from Telangana on Thursday.

The Congress MP will be reaching Hyderabad later in the day and will leave for Makthal in Narayanpet district to resume the yatra after a night halt. The march had entered Telangana on Sunday, where it received a grand welcome by the state party leaders and cadres.

As of now the yatra after covering four states during the last 45 days, entered Gudeballur in Narayanpet district from Karnataka’s Raichur.

Rahul Gandhi walked a few kilometres with other party leaders and workers in the state and declared a three-day break for Diwali and the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy, party in-charge for Telangana Manickam Tagore, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, yatra coordinator for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Uttam Kumar Reddy and several senior leaders will join Rahul Gandhi when he resumes yatra on Thursday.

Uttam Kumar Reddy highlighted that the yatra will continue in Telangana till November 7 with one-day break on November 4.

Rahul Gandhi will walk 20-25 kms every day covering 375 kms in 19 Assembly and seven Parliamentary constituencies in Telangana.

During the yatra, he is also set to address corner meetings and interact with leaders of different communities, students, women and personalities from various fields like sports, business and entertainment.

The yatra will also reach Hyderabad, where Rahul will visit the historic Charminar on October 31. He is also scheduled to hold a massive public meeting at Necklace Road in the city on November 1.

After Telangana Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Maharashtra on November 7, where Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will also be participating in the march.