After the G20 event, it’s time for foreign delegates to chill at Srinagar’s Mughal Garden

Dressed in traditional Kashmiri pheran (long gown), foreign delegates visited the famous Mughal Garden on the banks of the Dal Lake in Srinagar on Wednesday. The foreign delegates of G20 Tourism Working Group, on the last day of the three-day event, enjoyed a rejuvenating yoga session and visited the Royal Springs Golf Course.

The delegates also visited the Polo View market near the Residency Road.

The women delegates in colorful Kashmiri costumes in the Nishat garden were seen clicking pictures in the backdrop of flowers and Zabarwan mountains. They enjoyed the visit to the 12 terraced beautiful Nishat garden in the backdrop of clouds and a drizzle.

Fifty-seven delegates from various member countries of the G20 attended the three-day event while China, Turkey and Saudi Arabia stayed away from the meeting in Srinagar.

The high-profile third G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting kicked off in Srinagar on Monday amid unprecedented security. The three day G20 meet, is the first major international event in Jammu and Kashmir since 2019, when the erstwhile state’s special status was scrapped and it was also split in two union territories.