With the steep surge in coronavirus cases, Ahmedabad – the capital of Gujarat – has announced a total lockdown from Friday night till Monday morning with some restricted relaxations.

The city has witnessed a surge in the cases after Diwali as the city is famous for celebrating the festival with excitement and its Navratri is famous all over the world.

The decision came hours after Additional Chief Secretary, forest and environment Rajiv Kumar Gupta, who is in charge of the Covid situation in Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), announced an indefinite night curfew from Friday.

As per the reports, the decision to impose the night curfew from 9 pm to 6 am from Friday was taken in a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

The situation was reviewed again late evening.

Rajiv Kumar Gupta, in a late night post on Twitter emphasised that after the total curfew lifts Monday 6 am, the city would go under the indefinite night curfew Monday night onward.