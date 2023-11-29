After SC nod, MHA extends Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar’s tenure for six months

After the Supreme Court’s nod, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday ordered to extend the services of Delhi’s Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar for a period of six months.

A Home Ministry ordered dated November 29 read, “Approval of the Competent Authority is hereby conveyed for the extension in service of Sh. naresh Kumar, IAS (AGMUT: 1987), Chief Secretary, GNCTD for a period of six months beyond 30.11.2023 (i.e. from 01.12.2023 to 31.05.2024) under Rule 16(1) of All India Services (Death Cum Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958.”

A copy of the order has been sent to Kumar himself and the Principal Secretary to Delhi Lieutenant Governor.

Advertisement



The development comes hours after the Supreme Court refuses to interfere in Centre’s decision to grant a six-month extension in services to the Delhi Chief Secretary.

The court remarked that the Centre has the power to appoint Delhi’s Chief Secretary under the law on the administration of the national capital.

Earlier on Tuesday, the top court, when informed about the decision, had asked the centre of there was no other eligible officer to succeed

“You want to make the appointment, make it. Don’t you have any IAS officer who can be made chief secretary of Delhi? Are you so stuck on one IAS officer?” A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud had asked.

Kumar and the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government had been at loggerheads on several issues and his extension became the latest flashpoint between Kejriwal and Delhi LG Saxena.

The Delhi govt has filed a plea in the SC seeking directions to the centre against any move to appoint new chief secretary or extend Kumar’s tenure without consultations with the Delhi government.