The controversial self-styled godman Swami Nithyananda, accused of kidnapping and wrongful confinement of children to make them collect donations from followers to run his ashram in Ahmedabad, had fled the country and even as the Gujarat Police is looking for him, reports suggest that he has founded his own country “Kailaasa”, with proper flag, constitution and emblem.

A website named Kailaasa.org has popped up suggesting that the fugitive godman has declared a ‘Hindu sovereign nation’ and even has a cabinet along with a Prime Minister.

It has also called for donations for the country and through it, an opportunity to gain citizenship of the “greatest Hindu nation”, Kailaasa.

According to cyber experts, the website was created on October 21, 2018 and it was last updated on October 10, 2019. The website has been registered in Panama with its IP located in US’s Dallas.

The website claims, “Kailaasa is a nation without borders created by dispossessed Hindus from around the world who lost the right to practice Hinduism authentically in their own countries.”

“Though the Kailaasa movement is founded in the United States, and spearheaded by members of the Hindu Adi Shaivite minority community, it is created for, and offers a safe haven to all the world’s practicing, aspiring or persecuted Hindus, irrespective of race, gender, sect, caste, or creed, where they can peacefully live and express their spirituality, arts, and culture free from denigration, interference and violence,” it read.

According to the website, the “new nation” also offers a temple-based ecosystem, science behind the third eye, yoga, meditation, and Gurukul education system. Not only that, it also offers universal free health care, free education, free food and a temple-based lifestyle for all.

Nithyananda is now inviting people to become citizens of his “nation” and is also seeking donation to run it.

The website says, Nithyananda’s nation offers a ‘Dharmic Economy’, and a Hindu Investment and Reserve Bank, where crypto currency will be accepted. The country’s is flag known as ‘Rishabha Dhvaja’, which features Swami Nithyananda himself, along with Nandi, the vehicle of Lord Shiva.

Kailaasa is also set to have several government departments including education, treasury, commerce, and so on. But what stands out is a ‘Department of Enlightened Civilisation’ which will work on reviving Sanatana Hindu Dharma.

Claiming to have its own passport, Nithyananda’s country invites people to apply for the citizenship of Kailaasa.

“The citizens will be given a Kailaasa passport which, by the grace of Paramashiva, the holder of this passport is allowed free entry in all eleven dimensions and fourteen lokas, including Kailaasa,” it said.

Swami Nithyananda is also accused of allegedly raping his former disciple under the garb of spirituality. Last month, Gujarat Police arrested two of his associates, and also booked him under charges of abduction, wrongful confinement, voluntarily causing hurt, intentional insult to provoke breach of peace and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code as well as charges under the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act.

The self-styled Godman Nithyananda Paramashivam has found himself embroiled in controversy many times as he has been accused of committing “serious human atrocities in the name of Hinduism” by a former yogi at his ashram. In a petition on Change.org and on YouTube, the former yogi turned ‘whistleblower’ describes how Nithyananda would torture the ashram’s inmates, in particular children.