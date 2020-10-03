Two days after the brief detention, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have reached DND while on their way to Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras.

After a brief halt at the site, officials allowed the duo to drive towards Hathras along with three others.

Hundreds of Congress workers gathered at the DND sloganeering in favour of their leaders.

Over 200 policemen have been deployed at DND and the entry to Noida has been blocked.

“They are violating the Section 144 of CrPC. We are deployed here to control the unlawful assembling of people. We are appealing for peace amid Covid-19 outbreak, in larger public interest they should disperse,” Noida ADCP Ranvijay Singh was quoted as saying by ANI.

Shri @RahulGandhi & Smt. @priyankagandhi are on their way to Hathras. Nothing will stop our fight for justice, nothing will stop our resolve. Nothing will stop the #SatyagrahaForOurDaughters pic.twitter.com/zNB4XrJbs2 — Congress (@INCIndia) October 3, 2020

Not only Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are driving to Hathras but other Congress leaders are also en route.

Heading for Hathras with my MP colleagues from INC. pic.twitter.com/bsD8TjboQI — Partap Singh Bajwa (@Partap_Sbajwa) October 3, 2020

Under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi Ji, we are on our way to #Hathras to meet the family of victim accompanied by MPs of @INCIndia. We will not stop fighting until the family gets justice.#SatyagrahaForOurDaughters pic.twitter.com/8Spukrje4a — Rajeev Satav (@SATAVRAJEEV) October 3, 2020

“Had a word with Rahul Gandhi who is waiting in his car to be allowed to move on. A solution is being negotiated that will permit a limited number through in order to end the impasse. The police action is inconveniencing a lot of citizens,” Shashi Tharoor said.