After 2027, all bulldozers will move towards Gorakhpur: Akhilesh Yadav

Taking a dig at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said when his party will form the government in 2027, all bulldozers of the state will move towards Gorakhpur.

He said the BJP will be wiped out in the 2027 assembly elections and the politics of the country will be affected by its election results.

“Innocent people are being tortured under the BJP government. The farmer is worried. The future of the youth is bleak while every section of the society is troubled and miserable,” he charged.

Akhilesh Yadav was addressing the party workers here at the party’s state headquarters on Tuesday.

He said that the people want a SP government.

“People are determined to oust the BJP government and form the Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh in 2027. The people of the state are aware of the development that took place during the SP regime. Ever since the BJP government came to power, the state has been lagging behind at every level. Development is completely halted. People are suffering from inflation and corruption,” he alleged.

Akhilesh Yadav said that PDA has proved to be a powerful force in neutralizing BJP’s politics. The issue of Constitution and reservation has to be given more edge. Caste census is necessary for social justice. Samajwadi Party is going among the public on these issues. He said that the political character of BJP is anti-development.

“In the last seven years, BJP has not done any work in the name of development nor does the BJP leadership have any vision of development,” he said.

Akhilesh Yadav said that the public has confidence in the Samajwadi Party. BJP’s agenda is to fulfill its political ambitions by spreading hatred in the society and disturbing social harmony. Every worker of Samajwadi Party will never allow these plans of BJP to be fulfilled. People are realizing that they will be able to get rid of all the problems only if a socialist government is formed.