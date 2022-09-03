Afghan national held with drugs worth over Rs 15 crore in Delhi

Afghan national held with drugs: In a joint operation with the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the Gujarat Police, a team of Delhi Police Crime Branch has busted an international racket of drug trafficking in the national capital and has recovered around 3 kg heroin.

The police have arrested an Afghan national from Vasant Kunj area of South-West Delhi, with a big consignment of drugs worth more than Rs 15 crore. The accused has been identified as Waheedullah, 22, who currently resides at a housing society in Greater Noida, UP.

A Delhi Police official said on Saturday that a case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused, who is being interrogated. Police have not ruled out the possibility of further recovery of drugs.

He said that the information was received from the ATS, Gujarat that an Afghan national named Waheedullah will come to Vasant Kunj area to supply a big consignment of drugs to one of his sources, at around 11.30 pm in late night.

A police team under the supervision of ACP Umesh Bharthwal and leadership of Inspector Rakesh Kumar laid a trap near TERI, Vasant Kunj Institutional Area and nabbed the accused with drugs kept in a bag in three different packets. The accused has been placed under arrest. Further investigation is on.