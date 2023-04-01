Advocates’ scheme: Delhi extends last date for registration

The Delhi government, on Friday, has announced the extension of the date of registration under its Chief Minister Advocates’ Welfare Scheme.

The mandatory registration under the scheme for practising advocates enrolled with the Bar Council of Delhi will now be open till April 10.

To avail of the benefits of the scheme, Advocates can get themselves registered and fill out the form at the website ‘https://www.cmaws.delhi.gov.in‘.

Further, the Delhi government has clarified that to avail of the benefit under the scheme for the year 2023-24, a fresh registration is mandatory. And therefore, those who already applied under the scheme on previous occasions i.e. in the years 2020 and 2022, need to apply afresh to continue to avail the benefits under the scheme.

In a statement, Delhi Law Minister Kailash Gahlot said, “I’m happy to receive very positive feedback on the Chief Minister Advocates’ Welfare Scheme and to note steady progress in the number of claims being settled. We have extended the date of registration under the scheme so that a maximum number of advocates can be benefitted.”

The Chief Minister Advocates’ Welfare Scheme is a valuable initiative of the Delhi government that offers protection to the advocates and their families, the Delhi Law Minister said.

“I thank Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for providing support to the legal fraternity and wish all Advocates the very best in their professional endeavours,” he said.

In recognition of the role being played by the Advocates in society, the Delhi government announced the Chief Minister Advocates’ Welfare Scheme in December 2019.

The scheme provides for Group (Life) Insurance for practising advocates registered in Delhi, providing life cover of Rs 10 lakh per advocate and Group Mediclaim coverage for the advocate, their spouse and two dependent children up to the age of 25 years for a family floater sum insured of Rs 5 lakh.

To date, the Kejriwal government has spent nearly Rs 100 crore on the welfare of Advocates under the scheme. This includes more than Rs 32 crore for life insurance and more than Rs 66 crore for Mediclaim.

Since December 10, 2020 to till date, more than 4100 lawyers and their families have benefitted from health insurance. Also, more than 200 families of the Advocates have been provided with a claim of Rupees 10 lakh each under the Group (life) Insurance Policy.