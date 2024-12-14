Advanced anti-drone systems for devotees’ safety at Mahakumbh

In an effort to safeguard the 45 crore devotees attending the world’s largest cultural event, the Uttar Pradesh government has deployed a robust anti-drone system in Mahakumbhnagar. With strict measures in place against unauthorized drone flights, the police intercepted two drones flying over Mahakumbhnagar, and notices have been issued to the operators.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the police in Mahakumbhnagar have heightened their vigilance to ensure the safety of devotees at the Mahakumbh. Senior Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi stated here on Saturday that special measures are being implemented to protect the over 45 crore devotees attending the event from across the country and abroad. “An anti-drone system has been activated in the Mahakumbh fair area. On the very first day, a high-tech anti-drone system successfully shot down and deactivated two drones flying without permission. Notices have been issued to the operators,” he said.

He emphasized that drones will not be allowed to fly in the Mahakumbhnagar fair area without prior approval. Permission must be obtained from the police in advance for any drone operations. Strict action will be taken against anyone found operating drones without authorization.A highly advanced anti-drone system has been deployed in Mahakumbhnagar to ensure the safety of devotees. To manage this system, experienced experts have been brought in, and they have immediately taken their positions in the fair area. These experts are stationed at a central location, continuously monitoring all drones flying in the vicinity. On high alert 24/7, they have the capability to disable any suspicious drone mid-flight if necessary.

On the other hand , UP government is set to present the timeless essence of Sanatan culture at Mahakumbh 2025 in an all-new avatar. World-class arrangements are being made to ensure NRI devotees and foreign tourists have an unforgettable experience at the 45-day grand event, scheduled from January 13 to February 27 at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati. Officials here claimed that from seamless travel and connectivity to top-notch accommodation and dining facilities, preparations are aligned with global standards. Visitors will have access to multi-language assistance, chatbots, and dedicated service counters. Additionally, the Mahakumbh will feature a digital experience, allowing attendees to explore various aspects of the event, including the ‘Samudra Manthan’, through virtual reality.

The event promises to be a magnificent showcase of India’s hospitality traditions and rich cultural heritage, elevating Mahakumbh 2025 to a global spectacle. Special facilities include: Dedicated NRI and Tourist Centers, Multi-language assistance, travel guides, and local information provided at these centers, A dedicated website and mobile app for booking accommodation, pilgrimage packages, and other services online, Luxury tent cities and resorts with air-conditioned tents, modern amenities, and personal security, Improved air connectivity to Prayagraj, with airport operations starting two years ago, Night landing facilities at Prayagraj Airport and flight services from major cities to Prayagraj during Mahakumbh.

Besides ,Shuttle buses and helicopter services from the airport to nearby areas, Luxury buses and taxis exclusively for NRIs and foreign tourists, VIP bathing ghats and viewing areas at the Sangam for NRIs and foreign tourists and Separate entry and exit points for better crowd management. Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has deployed 350 shuttle buses to facilitate smooth travel for visitors and devotees during Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj.