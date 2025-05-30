Adoption Conclave 2025 kicks off in Puri, reinforces commitment to family-based child care

The two-day national-level Adoption Conclave 2025, which began today in Puri, featured a brainstorming session that focused on policy safeguards under the Juvenile Justice Act, international care reform efforts, and psychosocial support systems for adoptive families.

The conclave, held under the joint initiative of the Union Ministry of Women & Child Development, and Department of Women & Child Development of Odisha government, brought together policymakers, legal experts, district officials, and development partners for the advancement of child protection reforms and strengthening adoption as a core pillar of family-based care.

State-level innovations from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Maharashtra, also shared as models of scalable practice.

Pravati Parida, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister, who inaugurated the two-day conclave, congratulated the department for organising a platform to deliberate, learn and reaffirm the commitment to ensure that every child grows up in a loving, secure and nurturing family environment. She further stated that Odisha has made significant progress in streamlining the adoption system over the past few years.

The conclave featured technical sessions led by experts from the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA), UNICEF, and state authorities.

The session included a learning exchange in which District Collectors and Additional District Magistrates from across Odisha presented grassroots efforts to promote adoption and reduce institutional care. Chairpersons of Child Welfare Committees and District Child Protection Officers also participated in strengthening and expediting the adoption process across the state.

The Adoption Conclave 2025 will go a long way in catalysing convergence across departments, strengthening district-level adoption mechanisms, and reinforcing the state’s commitment to every child’s right to a family. With Odisha emerging as a leader in child-centric governance, the conclave reaffirmed the collective resolve to ensure that no child grows up without love, identity, family and belonging, concluded the officials.