Adityanath pays tribute to fallen soldier in Rajouri encounter

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday paid tribute to Captain Shubham Gupta, who was martyred along with three other army personnel, during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

Four Army personnel, including two captains, were killed and two others were injured during the encounter between security forces and terrorists in Rajouri on Wednesday, officials said.

Expressing his condolences to the bereaved family of Captain Gupta, a resident of Agra, Adityanath said, “Uttar Pradesh government is with the bereaved family members of the martyred captain at this hour of grief.”

He also announced a financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh to the family along with a government job. He also offered to name a road in the district after the soldier.