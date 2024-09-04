ADGP served as interlocuter between RSS and Kerala CM: LoP Satheesan

Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan, on Wednesday, alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan deputed Aditional Director General of police( ADGP) M R Ajith Kumar to meet RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale in Thrissur in 2023.

Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, Satheesan said M R Ajith Kumar acted as an interlocutor between the RSS and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He said Kumar had met the RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale when the latter was in Thrissur to attend an RSS camp at at Paramekkavu Vidya Mandir Hall in May 2023.

He said Ajith Kumar went to meet the RSS leader in a private vehicle after parking his official car at the Hyatt Hotel. “Ajith Kumar after parking his official car at Hyatt Hotel, arrived at a hotel in Thrissur in May 2023 and had a one-hour-long meeting with RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale,” said Satheesan.

He said the chief minister is afraid of touching the ADGP as he could spill the beans and put his government in jeopardy.

He repeated the allegation that the Thrissur Pooram was disrupted by the then Thrissur police commissioner, Ankit Asokan, with the knowledge of the ADGP and the chief minister to create a Hindu polarisation in favour of BJP in the Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, the Congress has decided to organise protests in the state seeking the resignation of chief minister Pinarayi vijayan in the light of the serious allegations raised by the CPI-M backed independent MLA PV Anvar against the chief minister’s office.

An online meeting of the KPCC office bearers on Wednesday decided to begin the protest with a secretariat march on September 6.

In this connection, a petition has been filed in the Kerala High Court seeking a central agency investigation into the allegations against ADGP MR Ajith Kumar and others, based on the allegations raised by PV Anvar MLA. The petitioner is filed by George Vattukulam, a social activist from Thrissur.