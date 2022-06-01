ADGP Mukesh Singh orders 24x7 patrolling on infiltration routes, drone dropping points during Amarnath pilgrimage

Additional DGP Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh on Wednesday while reviewing security arrangements for the upcoming 43-days Amarnath pilgrimage stressed 24×7 patrolling on all the probable infiltration routes and adequate deployment on all the drone dropping points as well as on identified terrorist pick points.

He said the three districts, Jammu, Samba, and Kathua, were more vulnerable to cross-border infiltration of terrorists. Officers of CRPF, intelligence agencies, and J&K Police attended the meeting.

In view of the prevailing law and order situation in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and efforts being made by Pakistan to push terrorists across the international border and LOC, ADGP stressed upon officers to organise night patrolling on National Highway and infiltration routes regularly and maintain close liaison with all forces deployed in their area of jurisdictions to foil the nefarious designs of anti-national elements and their mentors across the border.

A PowerPoint presentation was given by the concerned district SSsP with regard to police and security arrangements planned by them to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of the yatra. Thereafter threadbare discussion was held on the various issues for ensuring enhanced security measures on NH-44 and infiltration routes on IB and LOC.

SSsP Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, and Ramban were directed to ensure adequate police and security in their respective districts particularly at Base Camp Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu, Base camp Chanderkote, Lodgement centres, Langers, Reception centres, etc during the Yatra.

The officers who attended the meeting included PS Panpise IG CRPF and Parthipal Singh Dy. Director, IB, Jammu, Sunil Gupta DIG DKR, Vivek Gupta, DIG JSK Range, Mohd Suleman Choudhary, DIG UR Range, Ashok Sambyal DIG CRPF, Rajesh Dhakarwal DIG CRPF, Dr. Mohd Haseeb Mughal SSP PCR, Jammu, Vinod Kumar SSP Udhampur, Chandan Kohli, SSP Jammu, Abhishak Mahajan, SSP Samba, Mohita Sharma, SSP Ramban, Romesh Kotwal, SSP Kathua and Commandants of concerned CRPF Battalion.