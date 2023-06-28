Additional Commissioner, customs held for Rs 500-cr fraud

A team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested an additional commissioner of customs from Lucknow in connection with a fraud of Rs 500 crore when he was posted in ED in Mumbai earlier.

ED sleuths raided the house of Sachin Sawant, former deputy director of the Enforcement Directorate, here in the state capital on Tuesday. After arresting him, they took him to Mumbai where he will be produced before the Court.

Report says Sawant was involved in the Rs 500 crore embezzlement of Diamond Company when he was deputy director of the ED in Mumbai. The ED team had raided his residence in Lucknow and Mumbai.

Sawant was additional commissioner custom, Lucknow.