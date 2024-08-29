Adani Group to invest 3,000 crore in MP

The Adani Group will invest more than Rs 3,000 crore in Madhya Pradesh by setting up three different industrial units in the Gwalior region of the state.

The Adani Group’s Mr. Karan Adani informed an Investors’ Summit in Gwalior that the group would start a defence-manufacturing unit worth Rs 2,500 crore in Shivpuri, a cement grinding unit worth Rs 500 crore in Guna, and a jacket manufacturing unit at Badarwas.

Praising the efforts of the Madhya Pradesh government and Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav to boost industrial growth in MP, Adani said such steps would enhance the state’s economic growth. He pointed out that the jacket-manufacturing unit would provide employment opportunities for many women.

Addressing investors at the summit on Wednesday, Dr Mohan Yadav asserted that favourable policies, a supportive environment, and administrative cooperation have helped industries grow well in Madhya Pradesh, and several industrial units are being established with a positive mindset.

Dr Yadav inaugurated and laid the foundation for 47 new industrial units in the state involving a cost of Rs 1586 crore during the Regional Industry Conclave. These units are expected to create 4752 jobs.

Land allocation letters were symbolically handed over to 5 industrial units during the event.

Besides, letters of intent were issued for 120 industrial units, with 268 acres of land allocated. This would involve an investment of over Rs 1680 crore and provide 6600 jobs.

It was announced to open eight district-level industry facilitation centers in the Gwalior-Chambal region. These centers started functioning on Wednesday in Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Shivpuri, Datia, Guna, and Ashoknagar.

Dr Yadav said that a huge private hospital would be established in Gwalior.

The CM emphasized that entrepreneurship development is now possible in a favourable environment in MP.

The CM informed that the state government has ensured the payment of dues to the workers of the Hukamchand Mill in Indore. He highlighted the issues related to sick industrial units, saying that they should be resolved and positive decisions would also be taken for resolving pending matters in such units.

The CM assured that the problem of JC Mill in Gwalior would also be addressed like that of the Hukamchand Mill.

Dr Yadav also paid homage to the late Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia at the Agriculture University campus and visited an exhibition focused on the development prospects of the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector.

Under the MSME department, the inauguration and foundation laying of 19 units were completed, involving an investment of over Rs 265 crore and creating approximately 1000 jobs.

Representatives from Mexico and Zambia also attended the conclave.