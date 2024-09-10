Active TB patient detection campaign underway in UP

Under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Program (NTEP), an Active Case Finding (ACF) Drive for detection of suspected TB Patients campaign in Uttar Pradesh is underway from September 9 to identify suspected diseased patients.

State TB Officer Dr Shailendra Bhatnagar said that the ACF campaign started from September 9 and will continue in all 75 districts till September 20.

This campaign will cover around 20 per cent of the population of the districts. This campaign is organised to cover high risk populations of rural and urban areas like malnourished , old age patients and old age homes, chronic patients, people living with TB patients, persons with diabetes and HIV, Smokers and special focus will be given in prisons.

Also, TB testing is being conducted in slums, vegetable markets, orphanages, madrasas, weekly markets, Navodaya Vidyalayas, mines and stone crushers.

Under ACF, health workers are going door-to-door screening of suspected TB patients.

Dr Bhatnagar said here in a statement on Tuesday that the symptoms of tuberculosis are cough for more than two weeks, fever, continuous weight loss, loss of appetite, blood in mucus, sweating in the nights, lump in the throat and infertility problem in women.

Based on these symptoms, TB patients are being identified and as soon as it is confirmed, the treatment will start along with registration on the Nikshay portal. Along with this, the details of the patient’s bank account will also be uploaded on the Nikshay portal, ensuring that the treatment of the patient starts within 72 hours, he said.

The State TB Officer said that due to the misconceptions of TB, people often hide themselves. Along with this, due to lack of information about the symptoms, people get treatment at random places. Therefore, under the ACF, health workers in the targeted area are visiting door to door to identify suspect TB patients by asking about TB symptoms.