Acro World Championship and Aero Show 2024 in Uttarakhand from today

The Acro World Championship and Aero Show 2024, being organised by the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board, is all set to commence on Thursday. The international event will last till 23 December.

Participants from 10 countries, including India, Turkey, the United States of America, the Czech Republic, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, France, Iran, Hungary, and Albania, will take part in the aero championship. A total of 30 foreign acro pilots, 102 Indian SIV pilots, 25 tandem pilots and 05 BASE jumpers have registered for the Acro World Championship and Aero Show 2024 to be held in Tehri.

Tourism Secretary, CEO, UTDB Sachin Kurve said, “The Tourism Department is committed to promoting Uttarakhand as a premier tourist destination, blending natural beauty, adventure, and cultural heritage, and expresses its enthusiasm for this event.”

In this context, he cited the five-day International Acro Festival organised by the department at Tehri Lake last year in which about 150 paragliders, including 54 paragliders from 26 countries, participated. In view of the immense success of the Acro Festival-2023, this year, the Acro World Championship and Aero Show 2024 are being organised in Tehri on an even bigger scale, he said.

said the National SIV Championship would also be organised for Indian pilots and to make this event more attractive and to increase public participation in it, free tandem paragliding rides would be organised for the visitors and local people during the event, for which interested persons will have to register themselves free of cost at the venue. Demonstrations of paragliding aero show and base jumping will also be organised to entertain the visitors coming to see the event.

Prize money of Rs 14.50 lakh will be given to the winners of the World Acro Championship and national-level SIV competition. The Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board is conducting various activities from time to time with the aim of promoting adventure tourism in the state. In this sequence, with the support of M/s Paragliding Mantra, Pune (Maharashtra) and District Administration the Acro World Championship and Aero Show will be organised to develop the Tehri Lake area as a hub of Acro Paragliding.