Achievements of Divyangjan serve as an inspiration for citizens: President

Highlighting the importance of persons with disabilities, President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said that the immense struggle and achievements of Divyangjan serve as an inspiration for citizens.

She further said that 15 per cent of the world’s population consists of Divyangjan, emphasizing that their empowerment is the top priority.

President Murmu on Sunday conferred the National Awards for the empowerment of Divyangjan 2023 in New Delhi on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

A total of 30 awards were given to individuals, institutions, organizations, state and district for their outstanding achievements and work towards the empowerment of the Divyangjan.

Nine organizations were awarded under the institutional category for excellence in empowering persons with disabilities.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the President said the new Parliament building is accessible to Divyangjan, which reflects the principles of inclusivity and empathy.

Murmu was happy to note that in the last few years, a change is evident in the attitude of the society towards persons with disabilities, and expressed confidence that with the help of proper facilities, opportunities and empowerment efforts, all Divyangjan will live life with equality and dignity.

The President said that it is a matter of pride that every part of the new Parliament building is accessible to Divyangjan. She urged everyone to learn from this and ensure the needs of Divyangjan so that they don’t face any difficulty.

“We should work with the thinking of innovation instead of renovation,” she remarked.

The President stressed the importance of providing both physical and digital access to Divyangjan and in pursuit of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals 2030, she underscored the necessity of creating an empowering and inclusive ecosystem.

Pointing out India’s best-ever performance at the Asian Para Games, Murmu said that our players have created a new history drawing strength from their indomitable winning spirit, and noted that there is continuous progress in the performance of all players.

She appreciated the inspiring role played by players like Dr Deepa Malik and Ms Avani Lekhara in this regard.