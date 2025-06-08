Acharya Balkrishna meets Assam CM to expand Patanjali’s rural outreach

Acharya Balkrishna, Ayurveda guru and the Managing Director of Patanjali Ayurved, recently took to social media to shed light on Patanjali’s growing footprint in Assam, especially in the Bodo tribal region.

His post detailed the organisation’s efforts in education, organic farming, wellness, and rural empowerment across the northeastern state.

According to Acharya Balkrishna, Patanjali has been actively involved in providing large-scale educational support in Bodo-dominated areas in Assam.

Thousands of Patanjali-affiliated yoga teachers are reportedly helping spread both physical wellness and spiritual education. Alongside this, the group has also been training numerous locals in organic agriculture and agri-based industries to help them build sustainable livelihoods.

The wellness aspect is another key pillar of their initiative. Patanjali Wellness centres and hospitals have been providing healthcare services across Assam, offering Ayurvedic and natural treatments as part of their outreach.

To further strengthen these efforts, Balkrishna revealed that he had an in-depth discussion with Assam’s Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma. The conversation focused on how Patanjali can contribute even more to the state’s development, particularly by uplifting the farming community and boosting agricultural productivity through eco-friendly practices.

He hinted at future collaborations and initiatives aimed at increasing farmers’ income and expanding Patanjali’s rural impact in Assam. The goal is to blend traditional knowledge with modern methods to bring prosperity to local communities.