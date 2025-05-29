Ramdev highlights the miraculous medicinal properties of the peepal tree

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev recently took to Twitter to share a fascinating video about the remarkable healing powers of the Peepal tree (Ficus religiosa).

Revered in Indian culture as sacred and symbolic of longevity, the Peepal tree is now being recognized for its potent medicinal benefits that support holistic health and well-being. From aiding infertility to treating pitta disorders and kidney ailments, this ancient tree offers natural remedies that modern science is beginning to appreciate.

The Peepal tree holds a special place in Indian tradition and spirituality. Often worshipped in temples and regarded as a symbol of life and enlightenment, it is believed to embody the essence of nature’s healing power.

But beyond its spiritual significance, the Peepal tree also contains an impressive range of bioactive compounds that have therapeutic value.

Peepal and infertility

One of the most striking benefits shared by Ramdev in his video is the Peepal tree’s positive impact on infertility issues. Infertility affects millions worldwide, and many seek natural alternatives alongside conventional treatments.

The leaves, bark, and fruits of the Peepal tree are traditionally used in Ayurvedic medicine to help balance hormones and improve reproductive health.

The antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties of the Peepal plant can support the endocrine system, which regulates reproductive hormones.

Regular consumption of Peepal leaf extracts or decoctions, under expert guidance, may enhance fertility by promoting a healthier hormonal balance and improving blood circulation to reproductive organs.

Combating pitta disorders

In Ayurveda, pitta dosha governs metabolism, digestion, and body temperature. When pitta is aggravated, it can cause problems such as acidity, skin issues, inflammation, and digestive disorders.

The Peepal tree has natural cooling properties and helps pacify pitta imbalances.

Ramdev pointed out how Peepal’s extracts can alleviate symptoms related to pitta disorders. Its compounds act as natural anti-inflammatory and digestive aids, soothing the digestive tract and calming skin irritations.

The use of Peepal bark or leaf juice is believed to cool the internal heat, reduce acidity, and promote digestive health.

Kidney health

Kidney problems are a growing concern globally due to lifestyle factors, pollution, and poor dietary habits. The Peepal tree offers promising support in kidney health through its diuretic and detoxifying effects.

Its bioactive compounds help flush out toxins from the body, reduce inflammation in the urinary tract, and support the kidneys’ filtration function.

Traditional Ayurvedic remedies incorporate Peepal leaves or bark in concoctions designed to promote kidney function and reduce symptoms like swelling, pain, and urinary infections.

Regular use, alongside medical supervision, can aid in managing chronic kidney issues and enhance overall renal health.

How to use peepal safely

While the Peepal tree is a treasure trove of medicinal properties, it is important to use its parts wisely. Typically, the leaves, bark, and fruits are dried and made into powders, teas, or decoctions. Fresh leaf juice is also used in some traditional remedies.

Consultation with an Ayurvedic practitioner or healthcare provider is recommended before starting any treatment involving Peepal.

This ensures correct dosage, avoids interactions with other medicines, and addresses individual health conditions appropriately.