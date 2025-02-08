Acharya Balkrishna highlights Ayurveda and Yoga’s global relevance at World Book Fair

Acharya Balkrishna of Patanjali Yogpeeth addressed a gathering at the World Book Fair in New Delhi on Saturday, emphasizing the significance of Ayurveda and Yoga in today’s world. He asserted that Ayurveda is a complete science that stands on its own merit, without competition.

During his address, he highlighted Patanjali’s publication of the World Herbal Encyclopedia, which documents 32,000 medicinal plants—significantly expanding upon the previously available information on 12,000 such plants.

Acharya Balkrishna also introduced Saumitreya Nidanam, an Ayurveda-based book published by Patanjali. This comprehensive and illustrated work details emerging diseases, disorders, and ailments in alignment with modern medical practices.

The book is divided into 14 chapters, structured around human anatomy, and contains 6,821 shlokas describing approximately 500 diseases, including 471 major ones. Notably, it presents over 2,500 clinical conditions for the first time in the tradition of Ayurveda.

He further emphasized the need to promote Yoga and Ayurveda globally, citing Patanjali’s contributions to their advancement. Additionally, he underscored the importance of indigenous products, advocating for quality and purity in manufacturing and urging all producers to uphold these standards.

The event saw participation from scholars, researchers, and Ayurveda and Yoga enthusiasts. Acharya Balkrishna’s address was well-received, with many commending his dedication to preserving and promoting India’s traditional knowledge systems.

He also highlighted the significance of events like the World Book Fair, which provide access to world-class knowledge-based literature, fostering awareness and appreciation of India’s rich intellectual heritage.