‘Accidental Hindus’ can’t accept Ram Mandir: Yogi’s dig at Rahul

In a veiled but scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said ‘accidental Hindu’ raised in Roman culture cannot accept Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

While campaigning in Haryana on Monday, he remarked, “The 500-year-long wait has ended, and on January 22, 2024, Lord Shri Ramlala was enthroned in Ayodhya Dham by Prime Minister Modi. While the nation and the world celebrating the historic event, Congress cannot withstand this joy. This highlights the contrast between Ram’s culture and Roman culture.”

The chief minister further said, “A person nurtured in Ram’s culture has fought relentlessly for 500 years to uphold the honour of Lord Shri Ram. But the unfortunate ‘accidental Hindu’ raised in Roman culture could not bear the sight of the enthronement of Lord Ram in Ayodhya Dham. The accidental Hindus can never truly be honest to the country and its people. Ram symbolises India. ‘Jo Ram ka nahin, woh humare kisi kaam ka nahi’ (Those who do not belong to Ram are of no use to us).”

The BJP leader held four public meetings in Haryana in support of party candidates, Kapoor Valmiki from Bawani Khera, Vinod Bhayana from Hansi, Captain Abhimanyu from Narnaund, Ramkumar Gautam from Safidon, Gyanchand Gupta from Panchkula and Shaktirani Sharma from Kalka.

Lashing out at Rahul Gandhi, he said: “Those who claim there was singing and dancing at the inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram temple should remember that their family has been dancing and singing all their lives.”

He added by insulting Hindus abroad, Congress, criticised Sanatan culture and undermined constitutional institutions and thereby undermined its own credibility.

“In 1526, the structure of slavery was erected by demolishing the Ram temple. The Mughals and the British sought to erase every trace of Hindu religion and culture. Unfortunately, even the first government of independent India did not allow the nation to stand with pride. In 2014, Narendra Modi became Prime Minister. In 2017, the BJP formed the government in Uttar Pradesh. Once the double-engine government gained momentum, the 500-year-old problem was resolved in just two years. While 140 crore Indians are rejoicing, Congress is distressed by this development,” he added.

Congratulating the people of the Bawani Khera assembly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the people here understand that if Congress comes to power, it would betray the country.

He accused the grand old party of focusing on filling their own coffers rather than pursuing development and the welfare of the poor. In contrast, the “double-engine” government of the BJP ensured the development of Haryana.

Highlighting the difference in approach of the two parties, he pointed out that Congress stated that Muslims have the first right to the country’s resources, whereas Prime Minister Modi asserts that the first right belongs to the poor, the marginalised, Dalits, and the backward sections of society.

“Under Modi Ji’s leadership, India is emerging as a major power in the world. While 80 crore people in India are receiving free ration, Pakistan is moving around in the world with a begging bowl in its hand,” he added.

Yogi Adityanath said while Prime Minister Modi is focused on building the nation, the Congress party, which ruled for 60 to 65 years, repeatedly seized the opportunities that came its way to loot the country, sending money to Swiss banks and other foreign locations. “During the pandemic, while BJP workers followed the mantra of ‘Seva hi Sangathan’ at the call of PM Modi and National President JP Nadda, Rahul Gandhi was nowhere to be seen. In moments of crisis, he remembers his grandmother in Italy, not India,” he remarked.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted that when the Ram temple was constructed in Ayodhya under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, Article 370 was also abolished. He noted that despite Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar’s opposition, Congress included Article 370 in the Constitution to maintain relations with Kashmir, ultimately leading to the rise of terrorism in the country.

Adityanath further accused Congress of fostering a divisive environment for Hindus, leading to internal conflicts within the community.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that in the past, Uttar Pradesh experienced riots every few days due to “unfortunate individuals.” However, he noted that for the last seven and a half years, the rioters are either in ‘jail’ or in ‘hell’. He emphasized that there are now no curfews or riots in the state, asserting that the situation has stabilized.

He alleged that Congress has provided refuge to notorious mafias in Uttar Pradesh making them business partners. Mining, animal, forest, and land mafias were aligned with Congress.

Describing Haryana as ‘Veerbhoomi,’ Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remarked, “The hard work of the farmers here to feed the country is commendable. The soldiers from Haryana who protect the border give Pakistan a tough time.”

The CM noted that those who once cursed Ram, Krishna, and India are now saying ‘Ram-Ram.’ He emphasized that the stronger the BJP becomes, the stronger India will be, and as India grows stronger, we will witness more bhajans of Hare Rama-Hare Krishna on the streets.

He alleged that Congress does not believe in Lord Ram and Lord Krishna but advocate land for the Waqf Board, not for Ram or Krishna. He pointed out that Chand Mohammad has been given a ticket to loot Panchkula, asserting that even Lord Ram and Krishna have turned their backs on ill-fated Congress.