ACB books J&K DSP on charges of possessing disproportionate assets

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Jammu and Kashmir has booked a serving Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Chanchal Singh, in a disproportionate assets case.

The ACB said on Wednesday that an FIR was registered on 24 June following the outcome of a secret verification conducted into allegations that the accused, Chanchal Singh, has acquired huge assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The ACB said the verification revealed that the accused officer, during his postings at lucrative positions and by indulging in corrupt practices, accumulated various movable and immovable properties in his own name, as well as in the names of his family members, relatives, and as benami properties. These properties include residential houses, plots, shops, business establishments in different districts of Jammu province, and two hotels located in Manali, Himachal Pradesh. Besides, he also acquired huge bank balances and valuables.

During investigation, the ACB obtained search warrants from the court and conducted searches at the residences and offices of the accused, as well as those of his family members and relatives. These included residential houses and business establishments located in different districts of Jammu province, Srinagar, and Manali.

The ACB said that during searches, many incriminating documents and valuables were seized for investigation purposes. During the searches conducted at hotels in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, an agreement to sell land, dated 25 February 2022, was recovered. This agreement was executed between one Ved Parkash, a resident of Shimla, and Rekha Devi, the wife of Chanchal Singh (DSP). The document revealed that Rekha Devi had purchased a total of 12.03 hectares of land at Mohal and Phati Burua Kothi in Kullu district, Manali, for a total sale consideration of Rs 2.85 crore, out of which, she gave Rs 50 lakh in advance (Rs 25 lakh through cheques and Rs 25 lakh in cash). Additionally, during the search conducted at Hatli, Kathua, some documents pertaining to benami properties in the form of will deeds for large chunks of land were also recovered.

Searches at different locations are still in progress, the ACB added.