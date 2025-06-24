Delhi BJP chief welcomes ACB probe into Health Department scam

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva welcomed Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena’s decision to hand over the investigation into the irregularities and scams occurring in the Health Department between 2015 and 2024 to the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB).

The scams allegedly occurred during the tenure of Satyendar Jain and Saurabh Bhardwaj as health ministers.

Sachdeva said on Tuesday that the truth behind the scams worth crores of rupees will now come to light.

The Delhi BJP chief said during the then Arvind Kejriwal’s regime, hundreds of cases of corruption came to light in areas such as the construction and implementation of Mohalla Clinics, testing of government hospital and clinic patients in private labs, hiring of contract health workers, and infrastructure development in hospitals.

The then AAP government never paid attention to any corruption complaint and now, the government has changed, and Kejriwal’s party’s leaders will have to answer for every investigation, he added.

The BJP leader further said the AAP government spent ten years boasting of world-class health services, but the people of Delhi clearly saw through the corruption in the health department.

He said the result was that it became very difficult for Jain and Bhardwaj to even save their security deposit, and both were severely punished by being defeated badly in the assembly elections.